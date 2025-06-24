BJP’s Christian outreach in Nilambur backfires, Ezhava support dips

KOCHI: The BJP’s experiment to tap Christian votes in Nilambur seems to have backfired as figures indicate it may have lost support of the Ezhava community. The leadership, initially hesitant to enter the fray, decided to field a candidate following criticism from within the party.

The party roped in Mohan George, who is closely associated with the Church, after NDA partner Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) refused to contest. If the BJP claims that a section of Christians voted for Mohan, it means it lost its Ezhava and Nair votes. The statement by SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, that Hindus in Nilambur will vote for CPM, may have seemingly influenced the Ezhava community.

Alleging that both LDF and UDF are trying to garner votes by appeasing religious fundamentalists, BJP had launched a campaign based on development issues. Despite the setback, it claims it could retain its vote share amidst high-octane campaign by opponents.

Backfired

Christian community has 14% vote share in Nilambur, while Nair and Ezhava communities have 10% share each. BJP planned to unite them by exposing the Muslim appeasement by the LDF and UDF. However, it could add only 53 votes to its 2021 tally.