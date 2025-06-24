Cochin Shipyard to build two luxury cruise vessels for Brahmaputra river

KOCHI: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has signed a contract with Heritage River Journeys Pvt Ltd for the construction of two luxury river cruise vessels to be operated on the Brahmaputra River. The vessels will be built at CSL’s Hooghly unit in West Bengal.

The Hooghly unit, formerly known as Hooghly Dock and Port Engineers Limited (HDPEL), was acquired by CSL in October 2017. Established in 1819, HDPEL has a long and distinguished legacy in shipbuilding on India’s eastern coast.