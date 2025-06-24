DNA match confirms identity of Air India crash victim from Pullad; family prepares for final rites

PATHANAMTHITTA: Nearly two weeks after the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 241 lives, a grieving family in the quiet village of Pullad is finally on the verge of closure.

The DNA identity of Ranjitha Gopakumaran Nair, a 39-year-old nurse who lost her life in the crash, has been matched with her mother Thulasi. Her family is now preparing for her last rites on Tuesday.

According to family sources, her mortal remains will arrive at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport on Tuesday morning. From there the body will be taken to her hometown, Pullad.

At her ancestral home, Thulasi clutches her daughter’s photograph - a cherished memory of the youngest member of her family, whose dreams and aspirations were abruptly cut short.

DNA confirmation brings the first glimmer of relief for a family devastated by the tragedy.

A painful wait and farewell

Ranjitha was among the victims of the ill-fated flight from Ahmedabad to London on June 12. Due to the severe burns sustained by passengers, DNA testing was the only reliable method to identify her remains. While her brother, Ratheesh G Nair, initially provided a DNA sample, it did not match.

This led to samples being collected from her mother and two children three days ago at their home in Pullad.

The long wait for results had placed immense emotional strain on the family. Ratheesh, who has been coordinating with authorities in Ahmedabad, stayed back in the city alongside their uncle, Unnikrishnan, to expedite the process.

Meanwhile, her elder brother, who was abroad, came home and stayed with the family. “We have been informed by officials that the DNA results have confirmed her identity,” Anil Kumar, a close relative of the family told TNIE on Monday.

According to the family, they have planned to hold a public viewing of Ranjitha’s body at SVHS, her alma mater in Pullad, before proceeding with the cremation. The local panchayat, in collaboration with the family, has been making arrangements for the ceremony over the past week.