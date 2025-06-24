Former CM VS Achuthanandan's health shows improvement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health condition of veteran CPM leader and former chief minister VS Achuthanandan, who's undergoing treatment at a city hospital, has slightly improved.

The hospital issued a medical bulletin on Tuesday morning. The bulletin said the treatment is being led by a team of doctors consisting a cardiologist, neurologist, intensive and a nephrologist.

Earlier in the day chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited Achuthanandan in the hospital. The CM talked to doctors and Ahcuthanandan's family members.

Achuthanandan was hospitalized on Monday, following cardiac issues. The 101-year-old leader who was incapacitated following a stroke in 2019, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and respiratory issues on Monday morning. He was rushed to the hospital and was admitted in the intensive care unit, with doctors closely monitoring his condition.

On Monday a host of left leaders including CPM general secretary MA Baby, state secretary MV Govindan and CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam had visited the hospital.