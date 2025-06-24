Happy we could win back Nilambur after nine years, says UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath

MALAPPURAM: Having wrested the Nilambur assembly seat for the UDF, Aryadan Shoukath took time off the celebrations for a quick chat with TNIE.

Excerpts

Did you expect such a huge victory?

Thank you. Yes, it was along expected lines. We expected a majority between 10,000 and 15,000 votes. We achieved it. We are happy we could win back the seat after nine years.

What are the factors that led to your victory?

It is a victory of the people. The people’s massive protest against the Left government turned into a huge majority. Thanks to everyone who helped us win back the constituency we lost in 2016. The victory in Nilambur is the result of the UDF working together.

This government has ignored Nilambur for the past nine years. The people have given a strong answer through the ballot. After the delimitation, UDF’s strongholds, like Kalikavu and Chaliyar panchayats, were out of the constituency. Yet, the fact that the front was able to achieve such a majority this time is the result of the people’s revolt against this government.

How did the unity in UDF work out?

As I said earlier, the victory in Nilambur is the result of unity among UDF workers. Our leaders and workers worked hard to earn this.

P V Anvar got 19,760 votes. What’s your take on that?

The sentiment against the government was present everywhere. That’s what led to a setback even in their (Left) stronghold panchayats.