Kerala police chief files report critical of ADGP Ajith Kumar’s conduct

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With only eight days left for his retirement, State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb, who had probed the allegations against former Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar in connection with the Thrissur Pooram fiasco, on Monday filed his report with the state government.

The report has contents critical of the conduct of the officer, sources said.

The report allegedly said there was a lapse from the part of Ajith during the whole episode. Revenue Minister K Rajan had testified before the police chief that when the Pooram faced disruption, he tried to reach Ajith over phone. However, Ajith did not respond. To this, the officer stated before the police chief that he had returned to his room after overseeing all the security preparations. By the time the minister telephoned him, he had fall asleep and hence he did not see the calls.

The report said the reply of the officer that he fell asleep showed that he erred in his performing his duties fully. Sources said the report has adverse remarks against the officer, including his meetings with the RSS office-bearers, but it’s yet to be known what the general outlook of the full report is.

The 2024 Pooram was disrupted allegedly due to police high-handedness precipitating a political row. The fiasco occurred prior to the Lok Sabha polls and there were allegations that the Pooram was sabotaged for political purpose. After NDA candidate Suresh Gopi managed to win the seat, the allegation grew in strength and was endorsed by LDF candidate V S Sunil Kumar and UDF’s K Muraleedharan.