Kerala to set up green checkposts, enforce plastic ban at hill stations from October 2

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to protect its ecologically fragile hill stations and tourist destinations, the state government is gearing up to establish green checkposts and introduce an entry fee system at panchayat or district levels to enforce the High Court’s ban on plastic bottles and single-use plastics (SUPs).

LSGD Minister M B Rajesh told TNIE that the government will implement the ban at any cost and that aggressive enforcement will be launched from October 2, when the ban order comes into effect. The enforcement will focus on key eco-sensitive panchayats and tourism hubs including Munnar, Kumily, Elappara, Athirapally, Nelliampathy, Vythiri, Sulthan Bathery, and Ambalavayal where destinations such as Thekkady, Vagamon, Chalakudy-Athirappill y sector, Pookode Lake, Karlad Lake, and the Wayanad Heritage Museum are located.

The minister said that green checkposts will be established at major access points to screen incoming visitors and vehicles for banned plastic items. The High Court’s directive prohibits the use of plastic water bottles with capacity below five litres and soft drink bottles below two litres.

To support the enforcement mechanism, the government will levy an entry fee, which will be used to fund the hiring of green volunteers, deploy monitoring staff, and manage operational costs to enforce the ban order.

“The government is fully committed to enforcing the High Court order, and aggressive action will begin across the state from October 2. Ahead of the enforcement, a campaign focusing on plastic ban by the HC will be launched immediately. This will continue for three months. A meeting will be held with the stakeholders including hotels, restaurants and tourism industries,” said Minister Rajesh.

In addition to enforcement, the LSG department will launch a state-wide Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign to raise awareness about the ban, encourage public participation, and promote behavioral change among tourists and local communities.

One of the biggest challenges in front of the government is the limited availability of alternatives to plastic products. To address this, the LSGD has roped in Kudumbashree Mission to scale up the production and supply of eco-friendly substitutes like cloth bags and biodegradable packaging. The state aims to replicate the Munnar Green Corridor across all hill destinations, combining enforcement with community engagement and sustainable alternatives.

