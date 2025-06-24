Middle East crisis: Several flights from Kerala to Gulf sector cancelled

KOCHI: Passengers flying from Kerala to the Gulf sector and back are severely affected after a number of flights to the Gulf sectors have been cancelled in the wake of the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
Flight services by various airlines to destinations including Doha (Qatar), Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah (UAE), and Muscat (Oman) were cancelled, since Monday night. This following the missile attack by Iran on US military bases in Qatar in retaliation for the American bombing of its nuclear sites, which has put the commercial air operations in the region at risk.
“Due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, certain flights are delayed, rerouted or cancelled as a precautionary measure. We advise all passengers to check flight status regularly via the airline’s official website or airport displays. Also stay updated through MS/email alerts from your airline,” read a passenger advisory issued by the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).
The cancelled flights from Kochi included AI 953 (COK-DOH), SG 018 (COK-DXB), 6E 1403 (COK-AUH), 6E 1493 (COK-RKT), 6E 1271 (COK-MCT), 6 E 1272 (MCT-COK), 6E 1206/055 (BAH-COK-DMM), SG 017 (DXB-COK), 6 E 1404 (AUH-COK), AI 933 (COK-DXB), AI 934 (DXB=COK, IX 494 (KWI-COK), IX 441 (COK-MCT), IX 476 (DOH-COK), IX 475 (COK-DOH), IX 442 (MCT-COK) and IX 461 (COK-KWI).
Similarly, several flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Calicut and Kannur too were delayed, rerouted or cancelled.
Ïn view of the evolving situation and the closure of certain airspaces in the Middle East, Air India Express has temporarily suspended flights to the region. Impacted guests are notified of changes directly on the contact details registered with the airline. We regret the inconvenience due to circumstances beyond our control and request guests to update their contact details for real time updates and check their flight status on airindiaexpress.com or chat with Tia for cancellations and refund options,”an Air India Express spokesperson said.
“As a result of the ongoing situation in the Middle East and suspension of Qatar airspace, AIR India Express has diverted our Doha-bound flight from Kochi to Muscat and returned our flight bound from Kannur. We have no other flights bound for Qatar. The AIE has no aircraft on the ground in Qatar. We are monitoring the situation closely and will take all necessary precautions for the safety and security of our guests and crew, with inputs from the relevant authorities,” he added.