Middle East crisis: Several flights from Kerala to Gulf sector cancelled

KOCHI: Passengers flying from Kerala to the Gulf sector and back are severely affected after a number of flights to the Gulf sectors have been cancelled in the wake of the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Flight services by various airlines to destinations including Doha (Qatar), Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah (UAE), and Muscat (Oman) were cancelled, since Monday night. This following the missile attack by Iran on US military bases in Qatar in retaliation for the American bombing of its nuclear sites, which has put the commercial air operations in the region at risk.

“Due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, certain flights are delayed, rerouted or cancelled as a precautionary measure. We advise all passengers to check flight status regularly via the airline’s official website or airport displays. Also stay updated through MS/email alerts from your airline,” read a passenger advisory issued by the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).

The cancelled flights from Kochi included AI 953 (COK-DOH), SG 018 (COK-DXB), 6E 1403 (COK-AUH), 6E 1493 (COK-RKT), 6E 1271 (COK-MCT), 6 E 1272 (MCT-COK), 6E 1206/055 (BAH-COK-DMM), SG 017 (DXB-COK), 6 E 1404 (AUH-COK), AI 933 (COK-DXB), AI 934 (DXB=COK, IX 494 (KWI-COK), IX 441 (COK-MCT), IX 476 (DOH-COK), IX 475 (COK-DOH), IX 442 (MCT-COK) and IX 461 (COK-KWI).

Similarly, several flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Calicut and Kannur too were delayed, rerouted or cancelled.