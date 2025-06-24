P V Anvar proves his strength in Nilambur; UDF leaders signal openness to his return

MALAPPURAM: “The fight was against Pinarayism. The votes I won were from the LDF.”

When P V Anvar made this statement with the counting having crossed just 40%, his body language was that of a victorious man. When the result finally came in, Anvar, who was written off by both UDF and LDF as he fought the bypoll as an independent, proved his influence among the people of Nilambur by pocketing 19,760 votes. Now, the focus shifts to Anvar’s position in Kerala politics.

Having had to give up his desire to join the UDF before the by-elections after falling out with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Anvar is not the same as before.

Many UDF leaders have taken a positive stand on Anvar, making their positions clear one after the other, ever since the result declaration. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal was the first to comment, even before the counting had reached anywhere and in a clear indication that the IUML continues to favour Anvar. By the time Congress state president Sunny Joseph clarified on the matter again, Anvar’s vote tally was around 15,000.

“The door is not locked before Anvar. Had he been with us, we could have achieved a more emphatic victory,” Sunny told reporters. Senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty said he had tried to get Anvar to join them. “Now let the UDF discuss the matter,” he said.

Satheesan’s statement in this regard was noteworthy, but his response was not as harsh as before. “I haven’t decided on this matter alone. The UDF had made the decision,” Satheesan said.