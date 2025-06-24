‘Rental Rap’ @ Karikku Tuned rhymes in solidarity with singles struggling for a place to stay

It all began with a packed suitcase — and nowhere to go. A young man had just locked in a house for rent in Kochi. The bags were zipped, the cartons sealed, the mind half-moved in. And then, just hours before shifting, the house-owner’s son called and said, “We just found out you’re a bachelor. Sorry, we can’t give you the house.”
Vikaas, known for editing trailers that carry more emotion than noise, like those for Jallikattu, Puzhu, and Dear Friend, says he has also been exploring music on the side. Parkaan Idamille is his fifth music composition, and the one “closest to heart”.
A single camera was placed discreetly in public spaces, and scenes were shot without calling attention. No ‘ready, action!’ moments. Even the credits are written into the frame. It’s like the city telling the story.
Within days of release, the comment sections blew up. Many have been sharing their own rejection stories. One writes: “Finally, someone said it out loud.”