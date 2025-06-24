Kerala

‘Rental Rap’ @ Karikku Tuned rhymes in solidarity with singles struggling for a place to stay

'Parkaan Idamille' raps out the rental bias that youngsters face in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram
‘Rental Rap’ @ Karikku Tuned rhymes in solidarity with singles struggling for a place to stay
Riya Mendalin
Updated on
2 min read

 
It all began with a packed suitcase — and nowhere to go. A young man had just locked in a house for rent in Kochi. The bags were zipped, the cartons sealed, the mind half-moved in. And then, just hours before shifting, the house-owner’s son called and said, “We just found out you’re a bachelor. Sorry, we can’t give you the house.”

Vinayak S. Kumar
Vinayak S. Kumar

Vikaas, known for editing trailers that carry more emotion than noise, like those for Jallikattu, Puzhu, and Dear Friend, says he has also been exploring music on the side. Parkaan Idamille is his fifth music composition, and the one “closest to heart”.

Josbin Paul
Josbin Paul

A single camera was placed discreetly in public spaces, and scenes were shot without calling attention. No ‘ready, action!’ moments. Even the credits are written into the frame. It’s like the city telling the story.

Vikaas Alphonse
Vikaas Alphonse

Within days of release, the comment sections blew up. Many have been sharing their own rejection stories. One writes: “Finally, someone said it out loud.”

Kochi
Thiruvananthapuram
rap
cities
rental
Kappela
priyan ottathilaanu
parkaan idamille

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com