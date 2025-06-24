Two arrested in Rs 3.24 crore highway heist in Kerala's Cheppad; gang leaders absconding

ALAPPUZHA: A Special Investigation Team led by Kayamkulam DySP N Babukuttan has arrested two individuals in connection with the highway heist in which approximately Rs 3.24 crore was looted from a parcel van at Ramapuram near Cheppad on NH 66, on June 13.

The arrested have been identified as Subhas Chandra Bose, 32, a resident of Jayamani Compound, Veerapandi, Tiruppur, and Thirukumar, 37, of Muthayyan Kovil Layout, Velliyankadu, Tiruppur.

The stolen money was sent via parcel service by a gold merchant in Coimbatore to Appas Ramachandra Sait, a gold dealer based in Kollam.

It was being transported through the No. 1 Parcel Service.

A seven-member gang intercepted the van during the early hours of July 13 and looted the cash.

According to investigators, all members of the gang are natives of Tiruppur. The masterminds behind the robbery have been identified as Satheesh and Durai Aras, both of whom are currently absconding.

Police said Durai is affiliated with a political party, while Satheesh is a textile merchant operating in Kumbakonam. Both are accused in several previous cases, including robbery and fraud. A team from Kayamkulam police, including Inspectors Nazimudheen J. and Shafi K, and Sub-Inspector Bijith Lal, is currently stationed in Tiruppur to trace the remaining suspects.

“Subhas Chandra Bose was directly involved in the robbery, while Thirukumar arranged a fake RC book for the gang,” said DySP Babukuttan. Both were produced before the Kayamkulam Magistrate Court and remanded in judicial custody.

The gang had followed the parcel van from Coimbatore and intercepted it at Kayamkulam using two vehicles. After the robbery, they escaped through the Kayamkulam-Punalur Road toward Aryankavu and later into Tamil Nadu. Police traced the vehicles using CCTV footage.

Upon reaching Coimbatore, the gang changed the number plates of the vehicles and fled to Tiruppur, police said.