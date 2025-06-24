UDF’s Nilambur win might cement V D Satheesan’s rise as Congress’ state leader

KOCHI: It was a moment charged with symbolism at the DCC office in Ernakulam. After the news conference on the UDF’s resounding win, V D Satheesan was on a call. Congress MP Hibi Eden waited for Satheesan to end the call, walked across the table, pulled him into a hug, and parked a kiss on his cheek.

The message was loud and clear: the Congress has a new centre of gravity, and his name is V D Satheesan.

Nilambur was more than just a bypoll — it was a battleground that decided the future direction of the Congress in Kerala. The win didn’t just flip a seat; it shifted the internal dynamics within the party. Satheesan, who took bold, even risky, calls during the campaign, is now seen by many as the man best poised to lead the UDF into the 2026 assembly elections.

From Puthuppally to Thrikkakara, Palakkad to Nilambur, the UDF has steadily increased its vote margins under his leadership. Except in CPM fortress of Chelakkara, Satheesan has turned every bypoll into a moment of momentum.

Risk pays off

One of the boldest calls Satheesan made was refusing to accommodate Anvar into the UDF unless he withdrew his remarks against Shoukath. That decision, though risky, sent out the signal that Congress won’t bend to pressure. The risk paid off.