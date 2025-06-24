Wayanad to get first weather radar, boosting disaster readiness in high ranges

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending a long wait, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is setting up its first radar station in Wayanad, a move expected to significantly enhance weather forecasting and disaster preparedness in the high ranges.

The X-band doppler weather radar system will be installed on land provided by the Pazhassiraja College in Pulpally. A 30-year lease agreement was signed on Wednesday between IMD, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority and college authorities.

Given Wayanad’s vulnerability to landslides, the installation is being hailed as a game changer. “The radar will monitor rainfall within a 100km radius, covering Wayanad and adjoining areas in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu,” said IMD Kerala director Neetha K Gopal.

The demand for a radar station in the region dates to 2010. Though the project was marked high-priority, identifying suitable land proved difficult. Locations in Kozhikode and Kannur were also considered before zeroing in on Wayanad. Official clearance came this April.

Until now, Wayanad was not adequately covered by the Kochi radar, which hampered weather alerts and early warnings. Last year, a series of major landslides in Meppadi panchayat left nearly 300 people died. Minor mudslides have been reported this year in forested areas.

Neetha clarified that while the radar itself does not predict landslides, it provides crucial rainfall data that supports forecasts by other central agencies. “Landslides are impacts. The radar gives us better rainfall input, which feeds into impact-based forecasting,” she explained.

The MoU marks a critical step toward setting up the facility.

“We’ve discussed electricity and internet connectivity. Once the land agreement is signed, we can proceed with the rest,” Neetha said. The radar system is being supplied by Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) at a cost of Rs 6 crore.