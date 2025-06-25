CPI accuses CPM of lack of coordination during Nilambur bypoll

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI state leadership accuses the CPM of a lack of coordination between the LDF partner parties during the Nilambur by-election campaign.

In the state executive held on Tuesday, the leaders also said that CPM was simply implementing the decision taken by CPM state secretary MV Govindan and A Vijayaraghavan without even consulting the front partners. The CPI has decided to raise this in the next LDF state committee meeting.

The district leadership also reported that the CPI workers had worked meticulously. ‘Our minister, K Rajan and GR Anil campaigned for the LDF candidate. However, as the CPM had not assigned any public programmes to the CPI ministers, they had only participated in the programmes organized by the local party units,” the leadership told the committee.

The leaders also accused that no roles were assigned for the other LDF parties in Nilambur. “Since CPI has its own party machinery, we have worked as much as we can. In the Wayanad parliament by-election in which a CPI candidate had contested, we provided vehicles and looked after the workers. However, in Nilambur, the CPM didn't even ask us whether we need any of it,” the leaders said.