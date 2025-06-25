CPI accuses CPM of lack of coordination during Nilambur bypoll

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI state leadership accuses the CPM of a lack of coordination between the LDF partner parties during the Nilambur by-election campaign.
In the state executive held on Tuesday, the leaders also said that CPM was simply implementing the decision taken by CPM state secretary MV Govindan and A Vijayaraghavan without even consulting the front partners. The CPI has decided to raise this in the next LDF state committee meeting.
The district leadership also reported that the CPI workers had worked meticulously. ‘Our minister, K Rajan and GR Anil campaigned for the LDF candidate. However, as the CPM had not assigned any public programmes to the CPI ministers, they had only participated in the programmes organized by the local party units,” the leadership told the committee.
The leaders also accused that no roles were assigned for the other LDF parties in Nilambur. “Since CPI has its own party machinery, we have worked as much as we can. In the Wayanad parliament by-election in which a CPI candidate had contested, we provided vehicles and looked after the workers. However, in Nilambur, the CPM didn't even ask us whether we need any of it,” the leaders said.
The executive asked the state secretary to raise the issue before the LDF. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam has told the meeting that the leadership would definitely raise the issue.
Meanwhile, in the editorial published in its mouthpiece ‘Janayugam’ on Tuesday, the CPI has called upon the LDF to prepare for retrospection and corrective measures. It also said that the Nilambur by-election result could not be viewed as an evaluation of the government's performance.
“However, the front leadership must evaluate factually the governance of LDF government, and many issues which are yet to be sorted out, such as the policy approach towards different sections of the people, the threat faced by the high range farmers and Scheduled Tribes from the wild animals in view of the Nilambur result. An introspection should be made whether the influence of the front partners was duly used. It is decisive for the continuing work. If the front can learn lessons and take corrective measures from the defeat of the Nilambur by-election, the LDF can overcome all the adverse conditions,” it said.