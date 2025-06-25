How Kakkayam became Kerala’s Emergency-era house of horror

KOZHIKODE: he infamous Kakkayam concentration camp and the disappearance of P Rajan remain some of the darkest and most disturbing episodes from the Emergency period in Kerala, and perhaps the entire country. The relentless legal battle waged by Rajan’s father, T V Eachara Warrier, not only sought to trace his missing son but also exposed a chilling record of police torture and human rights violations inflicted on naxalites and their sympathisers at the camp.

The chain of events that led to the Kakkayam horror began with a naxalite attack on the Kayanna (Koorachundu) police station on February 28, 1976. A group of naxalites — M M Somasekharan, Murali Kannampally, C H Achuthan, Sugathan, Bhargavan, and K Vasu — stormed the station and escaped with a firearm. In retaliation, the police launched a large-scale crackdown the very next day, targeting young men from nearby areas including Kayanna, Koorachundu, and Kakkayam. Dozens were picked up and taken to a makeshift detention centre at the KSEB quarters in Kakkayam, where they were subjected to brutal torture.

The inquiry team, headed by the then crime branch deputy inspector general, Jayaram Padikkal, is alleged to have employed severe torture techniques, the most notorious being ‘uruttal’ — the practice of rolling a heavy wooden log over a prisoner’s thighs — to force confessions and extract information.

On March 1, 1976, the police arrived at the Regional Engineering College in Chathamangalam to arrest Rajan and several others on suspicion of involvement in the attack. Somasekharan, the prime accused in the police station attack, later recalled witnessing Rajan being taken away.

“I saw the van taking Rajan and others,” Somasekharan recounted.

“At the time, I didn’t realise it was him. I was running for my life. But within days, I too was captured. The first thing I heard after arriving at the camp was that someone had been killed. A police officer casually told me, ‘One’s dead, you’ll be next’. It was only the next day that I learnt it was Rajan.”

Somasekharan described the harrowing torture he endured at the camp, particularly ‘uruttal’, from the very first day.