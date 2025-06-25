LuLu's SmartCity Twin Towers set to offer a palatial space for IT biggies

Officials are confident that with 10 per cent of the space already taken up by four companies and negotiations underway with several more firms, the twin towers will become “a vibrant business hub”.

As we step inside for a preview of what’s in store, the scale and vision of this project come into full view — from cutting-edge sustainability features and the world’s largest robotic parking system to expansive recreational spaces and a massive food court, this is indeed a point where infrastructure meets innovation.

“There are 33 floors, including three levels of car parking,” explains Lulu IT Parks director and CEO Abhilash Valiyavalappil as he welcomes us. “In a way, the twin towers are an IT park by themselves. One with grandeur at its best.”

Rightly so. From the main entrance to the topmost level, the towers exude luxe vibes.

“It will be like working in a big palace instead of an office,” Abhilash smiles. “This is the single largest commercial space in Kerala. The floor space has been designed in such a way it suits the top-most players in the industry.”