LuLu's SmartCity Twin Towers set to offer a palatial space for IT biggies

Kochi, no doubt, is fast-emerging as a major IT powerhouse of the country. And the latest addition to its tech ecosystem is quite ‘towering’.
The Lulu IT Twin Towers, set to be inaugurated on June 28, are redefining the city’s commercial skyline and ambition. Located in SmartCity in Kakkanad, and built at a cost of ₹1,500 crore, these towers — spread across 12.74 acres — offer 35 lakh sq.ft of premium office space for the IT sector.
Touted as south India’s tallest twin IT towers, the 152m-high structures are not only an architectural statement but also a state-of-the-art tech ecosystem “designed for the future”.
Officials are confident that with 10 per cent of the space already taken up by four companies and negotiations underway with several more firms, the twin towers will become “a vibrant business hub”.
As we step inside for a preview of what’s in store, the scale and vision of this project come into full view — from cutting-edge sustainability features and the world’s largest robotic parking system to expansive recreational spaces and a massive food court, this is indeed a point where infrastructure meets innovation.
“There are 33 floors, including three levels of car parking,” explains Lulu IT Parks director and CEO Abhilash Valiyavalappil as he welcomes us. “In a way, the twin towers are an IT park by themselves. One with grandeur at its best.”
Rightly so. From the main entrance to the topmost level, the towers exude luxe vibes.
“It will be like working in a big palace instead of an office,” Abhilash smiles. “This is the single largest commercial space in Kerala. The floor space has been designed in such a way it suits the top-most players in the industry.”
The facility can accommodate around 25,000 to 30,000 employees and meets stringent sustainability criteria, earning it the LEED Platinum Pre-Certification — the highest level in the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating system.
“Everything about Lulu IT Twin Towers is sustainable,” Abhilash highlights.
Robotic car parking
A highlight of the Twin Towers is its robotic car parking system — said to be the largest in the world. Designed to maximise space and efficiency, the facility has both conventional and robotic parking zones.
“While the conventional car parking can accommodate 1,300 vehicles, about 3,200 cars can be parked at the robotic parking space, which utilises automated machinery to park and retrieve vehicles. This provides maximum space efficiency and reduces the time spent searching for parking spots,” says Abhilash.
At the entrance kiosk, the system reads the driver’s card and opens the sliding door. After aligning the car on the lift ramp with the help of sensors, the driver exits the vehicle.
Once the space is cleared, the lift takes the car down. A robotic slide equipped with a ramp and wheels then picks up the vehicle and parks it. The process reverses when the driver wishes to retrieve their car. Sounds cool, doesn’t it?
Spacious food court
To address a long-standing issue among tech professionals — the absence of proper dining options within IT parks — the towers include a lavish food court that can seat 2,500 people.
“It will offer a wide variety of cuisines and is ideal for meals, informal meetings, and social interactions. The food stalls will be similar in style to those in Lulu Mall,” says Abhilash. “There is also an area that has been set aside for those who bring food from their homes.”
Auditorium
The auditorium, reminiscent of the LuLu Bolgatty Convention Centre (albeit on a smaller scale), can seat 600 people. It features collapsible partitions, allowing it to be divided into three separate halls.
Amenity Block
Situated between the Twin Towers, this block is dedicated to enhancing employee wellbeing. It includes:
* Outdoor gym
* Cricket and football turfs
* Skateboard arena
* Fully landscaped external podium for breaks
* Refreshment outlets
Creche
Understanding modern workplace demands, the Twin Towers also feature a creche for employees’ children. “We are in discussions with several service providers to run the facility,” says the CEO.
Green energy initiatives
In line with its sustainable design, the towers integrate solar panels alongside conventional energy sources. They also feature:
* Rainwater harvesting
* Wastewater recycling systems for restrooms and garden usage
Lifts, escalators & viewpoints
The towers are equipped with 67 lifts and 12 escalators, and offer 5 entry and exit points. A glass escalator offers spectacular views. The terrace, of course, provides a panoramic view of the city.
Flexible floor space
The towers, which took nearly six years to complete, consist of 29 floors of office space. Each floor spans between 37,000 and 45,000 sq.ft.
“Many companies have shown interest in taking up entire floors. We are also primarily eyeing such firms,” says Abhilash.
That does not mean smaller or emerging firms are being ignored. “We have plug-and-play spaces available for them too. Moreover, a floor has been earmarked for startups,” he says.