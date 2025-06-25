Priorities change, Kerala couples delay parenthood

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Parenthood is generally viewed as a deeply fulfilling experience, but it is not on the priority list of a good number of people in Kerala! In a curious trend that may not go down well with the older generation, newly married couples in the state are increasingly postponing parenthood, presumably influenced by factors such as career aspirations and financial stability.

Between 2019 and 2023, the percentage of couples who had their first child within four years of marriage came down from 90.29% to 86.19%, showed data with the economics and statistics department.

Of the total 3.93 lakh children born in 2023, 1.70 lakh were firstborns, of whom 86.19% were born within four years of marriage. The year 2019 saw 4.80 lakh child births in the state, including 2.17 lakh firstborns. Of the first children, 90.29% were born in the first four years of marriage.

Couples who had their first child in 5-9 years of marriage rose from 7.59% in 2019 to 10.57% in 2023. First-time parents in the 10-14 year category too increased from 1.41% to 2.17%.

“Women are increasingly prioritising education and career over early motherhood. This shift towards higher education and career aspirations is leading to delayed marriages and parenthood. Also, urbanisation has brought about increased exposure to modern ideas, career opportunities and financial independence, causing couples to delay parenthood,” said Sandhya R S, professor and Head of the Sociology Department of Kerala University (KU).

More and more men are giving importance to their partner’s career goals and bodily autonomy, opined Bushra Beegom R K, assistant professor at Kerala university and president of the Kerala Sociological Society.

“A range of factors, from globalisation to social media, has widened the horizon for youths. Many women are focused and have a plan for the future. Childbearing would not be on top of their bucket list,” she said.