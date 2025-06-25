Priorities change, Kerala couples delay parenthood

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Parenthood is generally viewed as a deeply fulfilling experience, but it is not on the priority list of a good number of people in Kerala! In a curious trend that may not go down well with the older generation, newly married couples in the state are increasingly postponing parenthood, presumably influenced by factors such as career aspirations and financial stability.
Between 2019 and 2023, the percentage of couples who had their first child within four years of marriage came down from 90.29% to 86.19%, showed data with the economics and statistics department.
Of the total 3.93 lakh children born in 2023, 1.70 lakh were firstborns, of whom 86.19% were born within four years of marriage. The year 2019 saw 4.80 lakh child births in the state, including 2.17 lakh firstborns. Of the first children, 90.29% were born in the first four years of marriage.
Couples who had their first child in 5-9 years of marriage rose from 7.59% in 2019 to 10.57% in 2023. First-time parents in the 10-14 year category too increased from 1.41% to 2.17%.
“Women are increasingly prioritising education and career over early motherhood. This shift towards higher education and career aspirations is leading to delayed marriages and parenthood. Also, urbanisation has brought about increased exposure to modern ideas, career opportunities and financial independence, causing couples to delay parenthood,” said Sandhya R S, professor and Head of the Sociology Department of Kerala University (KU).
More and more men are giving importance to their partner’s career goals and bodily autonomy, opined Bushra Beegom R K, assistant professor at Kerala university and president of the Kerala Sociological Society.
“A range of factors, from globalisation to social media, has widened the horizon for youths. Many women are focused and have a plan for the future. Childbearing would not be on top of their bucket list,” she said.
Dip in first-time mothers aged 20–24
The data showed a decline in first-time mothers in the 20-24 age group — from 47.46% in 2019 to 41.75% in 2023. Those who embraced motherhood in the 25-29 age group rose from 32.34% to 37.90%, and in the 30-34 age group from 8.24% to 11.35%.
“Deferment of first pregnancy allows couples to establish a strong foundation in their relationship before adding a child to the mix,” said Dr Reji Mohan, associate professor in the department of reproductive medicine at SAT Hospital under the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. “Easy availability of contraception and abortion facilities is helping couples in better family planning. As age advances women become more mentally and physically mature to accept the natural process of delivering normally,” he said.
“While many women successfully conceive and deliver healthy babies in their 30s, it’s important to be aware of the potential risks. They include declining fertility, chances of miscarriage, increased risk for complications such as gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, preeclampsia and chromosomal anomalies,” he added.
First-time mothers (in %)
Mother’s age 2019 2023
15-19 9.45 5.38
20-24 47.46 41.75
25-29 32.34 37.90
30-34 8.24 11.35
35-39 1.96 2.70