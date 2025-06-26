35 cases based on Hema panel report dropped, government tells Kerala HC

KOCHI: The special investigation team (SIT) tasked with probing allegations of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry based on the Justice Hema Committee report has dropped further action in 35 cases that emerged from the findings due to non-cooperation by the victims, the state government told the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

Though every possible help was provide to the victims, they declined to cooperate with the SIT, the government said, citing the SIT’s progress report submitted to the HC.

The court then made it clear that “we don’t want to pressurise anybody into pursuing the case.” However, cases registered on the complaints filed by victims independently against actors, including Siddique and Mukesh, are at various stages of completion, it is learnt.

The Advocate General submitted the SIT report in a sealed cover when public interest litigations regarding the committee’s findings came up for hearing.

It was reported that in the 35 crimes registered based on the findings, final reports have been submitted before the courts concerned stating that further action has been dropped as none of the victims have come forward to give statements.

Based on the report, a division bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice C S Sudha found that as of now, no further action was required in the crimes registered.

The government also submitted that a film conclave to discuss the formation of the film policy and issues related to the field with members of various sectors has been scheduled in the first week of August. The court then directed to list the matters for further consideration on August 13.