Bharat Mata row: CM Pinarayi to convey dissent to governor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The standoff between the Left government and the governor over the Bharat Mata row is likely to escalate further as the state government has decided to formally convey its dissent to the Raj Bhavan.

The state cabinet on Wednesday decided to send an official communication to Governor Rajendra Arlekar expressing a difference of opinion over using the image of Bharat Mata carrying a saffron flag, at official functions being held at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will write to the governor pointing out that only those images and symbols which are in line with the Constitution can be displayed at official functions. Displaying other images and symbols during official functions are not acceptable as per the Constitution, the chief minister will tell the governor.

The cabinet has decided to look into the matter seriously and take it up with the governor. “We cannot insist that it should not be displayed at private functions attended by the governor. But in official events —irrespective of whether it’s being held at Raj Bhavan or not — no such symbols or images should be displayed,” said sources.

The cabinet decision comes amidst the Opposition allegations that the state government has failed to convey its position to the Raj Bhavan. UDF had attacked the chief minister for his silence on the issue.

Law Minister P Rajeeve told the media that the government has a declared position on the matter. “Usually government official functions will have only the national flag, national anthem and other symbols/images approved by the Constitution. Deviating from this practice should be viewed as showing disrespect to national emblems. Naturally the same will be brought to the governor’s attention,” said the minister.