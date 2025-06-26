India passing through undeclared Emergency, says CPM general secretary M A Baby

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: India is passing through an undeclared Emergency, CPM general secretary M A Baby said in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. He was speaking after inaugurating the first-ever event conducted by the CPM to commemorate the Emergency .

“This is the ninth year of undeclared Emergency. The Union government is backed by the RSS and the latter is using the government machinery to implement its semi-fascist policies,” Baby said.

Criticising the RSS, Baby said the organisation’s basic structure is based on fascism. “RSS is a mysterious organisation. Its leadership is not chosen through a democratic process,” he said.

Baby asked people to be vigilant against RSS’ attempts to bring India under a fascist regime. CPM state secretary M V Govindan said democracy and secularism are under threat in the country.

“We are facing an even worse situation than the Emergency. The Union government is proceeding to take India to a new level of neo-fascism. But people who have faith in democracy are confident of defeating these attempts,” Govindan said.