India passing through undeclared Emergency, says CPM general secretary M A Baby

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: India is passing through an undeclared Emergency, CPM general secretary M A Baby said in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. He was speaking after inaugurating the first-ever event conducted by the CPM to commemorate the Emergency .
“This is the ninth year of undeclared Emergency. The Union government is backed by the RSS and the latter is using the government machinery to implement its semi-fascist policies,” Baby said.
Criticising the RSS, Baby said the organisation’s basic structure is based on fascism. “RSS is a mysterious organisation. Its leadership is not chosen through a democratic process,” he said.
Baby asked people to be vigilant against RSS’ attempts to bring India under a fascist regime. CPM state secretary M V Govindan said democracy and secularism are under threat in the country.
“We are facing an even worse situation than the Emergency. The Union government is proceeding to take India to a new level of neo-fascism. But people who have faith in democracy are confident of defeating these attempts,” Govindan said.
Further, the CPM leader said: “We are ruled by people who openly said they would convert India into a one-religion country. They want to draft a new Constitution based on Chaturvarnya and Manu siddhantha.”
Journalist Prabir Purkayastha delivered a talk at the event. He said fear prevails in the country and those criticising the Centre are being jailed. But, he said, the people who survived divisive forces and the Emergency can overcome the current situation as well. CPM politburo member A Vijayaraghavan, district secretary V Joy, AKG Research Centre director C N Mohanan and R Parvathi Devi attended.
Purkayastha released the book ‘Amarshathinte Avishkarangal’, edited by Baby. It contains memories, stories, cartoons and pictures related to the Emergency.