Indian astronaut Shubhanshu to experiment with Kerala-developed seeds in space

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As India’s Shubhanshu Shukla, along with three other astronauts, headed to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission on Wednesday, he has taken along with him six varieties of seeds developed exclusively in Kerala, along with other specimens, for conducting various experiments in space.

The main aim of the experiment with seeds is to examine how space conditions such as micro-gravity impact the germination, growth, and viability of food crop seeds. Since the conditions in the ISS are limited, the experiment would identify factors that can help in the development of crops in restricted environments.

The experiment is the brainchild of the Thiruvananthapuram-based Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, (IIST), established by ISRO. The seeds were developed by Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) in its various centres. The European Space Agency has also partnered in the project for its technical aspects.