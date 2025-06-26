INTERVIEW |'What I cherish most about 'Padakkalam' is the friendships we built,' says Sandeep Pradeep

What makes a young man from Vaikom in Kerala, who once only dreamed of becoming the police officers or film heroes he saw on screen, walk the uncertain path of cinema and succeed? For 28-year-old Sandeep Pradeep, the answer lies somewhere between passion, persistence, and a hunger to live many lives in one.

He did his schooling at Lisieux English School in Vaikom, where the spark of acting first began to flicker. Thereafter, Sandeep has made Ernakulam his home for the past seven years.

“The dream to become an actor started from a very young age when I used to watch movies. When I see how heroes act, I used to imitate them and maybe that's the reason why I got fascinated by it,” says Sandeep.

Like many children, he once faced the timeless question posed to students when they are in school: “What do you want to become?” He admits to the confusion, but something began to take shape inside him.

“When I used to watch movies, while seeing police characters I felt like being a police. When I saw other characters, I felt like becoming that. Then I thought when I start acting in cinema, I can be part of all this.”

He also loves listening to music. Who doesn't?

The song Kun Faya Kun holds a special place in my heart," says Sandeep.

"There's a particular scene in the music video where Ranbir Kapoor looks up it's etched in my mind. That moment always stays with me."

A huge admirer of Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep hopes to meet the actor one day. “I just want to meet him someday,” he says with a smile.

Even back in school, he was drawn more towards co-curricular and arts activities, and slowly, that interest bloomed into ambition.

“I used to study just for getting through the exams. I didn’t study to excel,” he adds with a laugh.