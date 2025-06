KOCHI: How about a cruise tour along Kerala’s stunning waterways, all the way from Kovalam in the south to Bekal in the north? The state government plans to roll out a two-day cruise trip along the 590-km West Coast waterways, for which a specially designed AC cruise vessel is under construction.

The 21-seater electric boat will be ready by the time the first phase of the ambitious West Coast waterways project — a 235-km stretch from Akkulam in Thiruvananthapuram to Chettuva in Thrissur — is commissioned later this year. If everything goes well, authorities plan to start operating the vessel till Chettuva this year itself, and gradually extend the trip in line with the project’s progress.

“The cruise vessel will offer an unforgettable experience to tourists. One of the highlights will be the journey through the tunnels at Chilakoor and Sivagiri in Varkala, during which travellers can enjoy immersive light and sound shows played via an on-board projector,” said a senior official with the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The first phase of the Kovalam-Bekal West Coast waterway will be commissioned in another four months, said the official, adding that the work, including dredging, in this section is nearing completion

“The on-board projector will start automatically when the boat enters the Varkala tunnel to entertain visitors with a light and sound show,” the official said.

The two-day tour package will see the boat halting at five destinations at least, and these will be developed as tourist spots. “The Kerala Shipping & Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) is manufacturing the vessel,” he said.

An official with the Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Ltd (KWIL), the special purpose vehicle under Cochin International Airport Ltd and roped in by the government for the

National Waterways project, said tourism will benefit the most once the 235-km stretch of the waterways is commissioned.