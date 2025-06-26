Kerala’s first AI & robotics research centre to come up in Kollam

KOLLAM: Kerala’s first artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics research institute - Zoho Research and Development Centre - will begin operations in Neduvathur on July 2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the facility.

The centre, set up by IT major Zoho Corporation, is expected to employ 250 people in its first phase. Finance Minister K N Balagopal, who visited the facility on Tuesday to review preparations, said the project would open up opportunities in the fields of AI and robotics.

“Kerala is a land rich in resources. This creates significant potential for industrial growth across the state. Companies like Zoho are enhancing the skills of Kerala’s educated youth while creating better employment opportunities. The establishment of such campuses could pave the way for the growth of industries like IT and electronics in these regions. This model has the potential to be replicated across Kerala,” Balagopal said.

Neduvathur grama panchayat president V K Jyothi, district panchayat member V Sumalal, grama panchayat member R Rajasekaran, Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anup Ambika, Zoho Corporation principal researcher Jayaraj Porur, and programme manager Mahesh Bala were present during the minister’s visit.

Zoho started its operations in the state a year and a half ago at the Kerala Startup Mission’s Leap Centre at the Campus Industrial Park of Kottarakkara IHRD Engineering College.