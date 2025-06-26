Kozhikode Zamorin K C Ramachandran Raja passes away at 93

KOZHIKODE: Zamorin of Kozhikode, K C Ramachandran Raja, passed away early on Thursday morning at the age of 93. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru, where he was under treatment for age-related ailments. The final rites will be conducted on June 27 (Friday) in Bengaluru, family sources confirmed.

Ramachandran Raja had ascended to the ceremonial post of Zamorin in April this year following the demise of his predecessor, K C Unniyanujan Raja, on April 3. However, due to health issues, he could not travel to Kozhikode to personally take charge of the administration of temples and educational institutions under the Zamorin’s trust.

A respected elder from the East Kovilakam branch of the Zamorin dynasty, K C Ramachandran Raja was born on April 27, 1932. His academic journey began at KP School, Kottakkal and Raja's High School, and later continued in Delhi. He earned his BA (Hons) and MA in Economics from the St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and pursued higher studies at the London School of Economics.

He initially served as a commercial manager at Metal Box before turning to academia. His contributions to management education in India are noteworthy. He served as a faculty member at Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, before becoming the Founder Director of the Garware Institute of Career Education and Development, and later the Director of the SP Jain Institute of Management. Until recently, he was a member of the Governing Council of Vapi University, Gujarat.

He was the son of Kalady Mana Jathavedan Namboothiri and Kizhakke Kovilakath Mahadevi Thampuratti. His wife, Indira Raja, hails from the Kottakkal Parappil family. He is survived by his children Narayan Menon (US) and Kalyani R Menon (Bangalore), daughter-in-law Minni Menon (US), and son-in-law Ravi Menon (Bangalore).