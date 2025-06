THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The display of an image of Bharat Mata holding a saffron flag at an event attended by Governor Rajendra Arlekar in Kerala University (KU) triggered massive protests by SFI and KSU activists on Wednesday, leading to a tense situation for nearly two hours at the varsity’s senate house campus.

The trouble began when the image, allegedly used by the RSS in its functions, was spotted at the Senate Hall, the venue of the event organised to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. The programme, scheduled to begin at 5.30pm, was organised by Sree Padmanaba Seva Samithi, a pro-right wing organisation and attended by BJP leaders, party workers and supporters.

On being informed, KU Registrar K S Anil Kumar told the organisers that religious symbols could not be used in a programme held at the varsity. As organisers were reluctant to call off the programme, Anil told them in writing that the event had been cancelled for violating the terms and conditions for using the hall.

By then, SFI workers gathered outside the hall in huge numbers, shouting slogans. Pro-left Syndicate members joined in. KSU workers also marched to the varsity and some attempted to enter the hall, leading to arguments and eventually fist fights with BJP supporters who were in the audience. The police soon intervened.

Meanwhile, Arlekar informed the registrar he would be attending the event. Amid tight security, he arrived around 6.25pm and offered floral tributes before the image of Bharat Mata.