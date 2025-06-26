Nitin, Ravada, Yogesh in final race for Kerala Police Chief post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With only four days left for State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb to step down, the UPSC on Thursday shortlisted DGPs Nitin Agrawal, Ravada A Chandrasekhar, and Yogesh Gupta as probables to replace him.

The meeting, which was also attended by Shaik and Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak, went by seniority and picked the three from the list of six names that was forwarded by the state government.

The onus is now on the state government to pick one officer from among the three. The other three names, Manoj Abraham, Suresh Raj Purohit, and M R Ajith Kumar, were not considered by the UPSC as the first three names made the cut on account of their seniority.

Nitin, a 1990-batch IPS officer, is the senior-most among the lot. He was the BSF Director General before being repatriated to the state. Currently serving as the Road Safety Commissioner, he is set to retire by June 2026.