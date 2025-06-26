Pathanamthitta CWC chairman suspended for attempt to sabotage Pocso case involving advocate

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a new turn of events, the Directorate of Women and Child Development has suspended District Child Welfare Committee chairman N Rajeev in connection with the alleged attempt to sabotage a Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case involving a lawyer.

Previously, the Pathanamthitta District Collector S Prem Krishnan had been tasked with conducting an inquiry into the matter. According to the collector, he had submitted a report to the authorities after verifying the allegations along with the relevant details after a detailed investigation.

"Acting on the earlier directive, I had sought explanations from both the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the District Police Chief. After submitting the report, the authorities have taken the decision," the Collector said.

Reports indicated that Rajeev had allegedly facilitated a meeting for the perpetrators to see the rape survivor at the CWC office. The controversy stems from a report submitted by the district police chief, which hinted at alleged efforts within the office of the District Child Welfare Committee to settle the case quietly. There is also an allegation against Rajeev of revealing the identity of a survivor in another Pocso case.

Konni deputy superintendent of police T K Rajappan and circle inspector and station house officer P Sreejith have been suspended for alleged negligence, based on the police chief's report.

The CWC chairperson, meanwhile, has approached the chief minister, accusing the police leadership of shielding senior officers while scapegoating junior personnel.

The case pertained to the alleged sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl by Noushad Thottathil, a lawyer, with the assistance of a relative of the survivor. Despite the girl's father filing a complaint in August last year, the case was registered only three-and-a-half months later, raising serious questions about police inaction.