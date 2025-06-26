Tribal man killed in wild jumbo attack in Nilambur

MALAPPURAM: A tribal man, belonging to the Paniya community, was killed in a wild elephant attack near Vaniyampuzha in Munderi, Nilambur, on Wednesday. The deceased is Billy, 60, of Vaniyampuzha tribal settlement.

Residents said, Billy, who had temporarily built a hut about 100 metres from the forest, went missing around 11am. When his family launched a search, the body was found near a forest path with injuries to his chest and leg.

Villagers said a wild tusker had been sighted near their settlement two days ago, sparking fear among residents. It is suspected that the same elephant was behind the fatal attack.

Operations to retrieve the body were hampered by rain and the strong currents of the Chaliyar river as forest department officials struggled to cross the river.

Nilambur North Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Karthik confirmed that the incident took place inside the forest range. “The Vaniyampuzha region across the Chaliyar river is a dense forest area inhabited only by tribal communities. Due to incessant rain and the swollen river, retrieving the body was extremely difficult,” he said.

“Since the area lies deep within the forest, the presence of wild animals, including elephants, is normal. However, this is the first such incident reported from the Nilambur North range this year. Billy is suspected of being trampled by the jumbo. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after post-mortem examination,” the DFO added. Meanwhile, Forests Minister A K Saseendran said a detailed investigation is under way.

So far this year, three tribal residents have lost their lives to wild elephant attacks in Nilambur. Forest and Fire and Rescue Services officials will continue their efforts to shift the body to Manjeri Medical College Hospital on Thursday.