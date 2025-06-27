Core changes not necessary in Land Reforms Act, says Minister Rajan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala does not face a situation that warrants core changes in the Land Reforms Act, including a ceiling on possession by an individual, Revenue Minister K Rajan has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the delegates’ session at the Bhoomi national conclave organised by the revenue and survey departments here on Thursday.

Land Reforms Act paved way for social change in the state. Timely amendments and changes have already been made to the act. Though several states enacted similar acts after Kerala, they lack the strength and scope of the Kerala legislation. The Land Reforms Act helped in effective land distribution that brought in social change. The act has provision to empower government to implement industrial, commercial and development activities.

The minister said the ongoing Digital Resurvey in Kerala is a revolutionary step. It ensures accurate and transparent land documents which prevent border disputes. Unique Thandaper initiative was launched in villages where digital survey is complete. The Ente Bhoomi portal that provides services of revenue, Registration and Survey Departments is a commendable model in e-governance.

Central Land Resources Secretary Manoj Joshi presided over. In his address Joshi said Kerala’s digital land resurvey project was a model for the country.

Kerala has a high population density and digital resurvey is progressing efficiently. The state is using a fool-proof software system for the survey. Though several states have launched digital resurvey, Kerala is noted for the accuracy of the process.

Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi addressed the function. He said Himachal Pradesh has launched digital resurvey on the model of Kerala. The state has started panchayat-level committees on the model of Kerala for the effective implementation of the project, he said.