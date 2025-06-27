Despite awareness, 80 per cent skip cancer screening in Kerala; finds survey

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A new survey by the Association of Medical and Pediatric Oncologists of Kerala (AMPOK) has uncovered a troubling gap between cancer awareness and preventive care in the state.

While over 90% of respondents identified smoking and alcohol consumption as major cancer risks, a striking 80% admitted to never having undergone cancer screening. This is despite 84% expressing concern about their personal risk of developing cancer.

Experts say bridging this gap is crucial for reducing the growing cancer burden and improving survival rates in Kerala.

“The AMPOK survey offers crucial insights into the current state of cancer awareness in Kerala,” said Dr Aju Mathew, organising chairman of the association. “While we are encouraged by the high levels of general awareness, the significant knowledge gaps regarding specific preventive measures -- such as vaccination and genetic testing -- along with alarmingly low screening rates, demand immediate attention. Additionally, the widespread concern over the negative influence of celebrities on youth substance use underscores the need for responsible endorsements and targeted public health campaigns,” Dr Aju said.

While the burden of cancer in the state continues to rise, the survey also found encouraging signs in societal attitudes. Only 17% of participants viewed a cancer diagnosis as invariably fatal, and 66% believed that cancer carried no stigma within their communities.

“Treatments have advanced so significantly that many cancers are now treated as chronic conditions, similar to diabetes or hypertension. Early diagnosis can provide up to a 99% cure rate in some forms of cancer,” said Dr Boban Thomas, organising secretary of AMPOK.

The survey, which was conducted between October and December 2024, involved 2,443 participants, with 2,361 residing in Kerala. The majority of respondents (60%) were between the ages of 31-65, and females comprised 63% of the sample, compared to 37% males. Despite high overall awareness, persistent myths still hinder understanding. For instance, 18% of respondents mistakenly linked mobile phone use to cancer, and 25% incorrectly associated the use of safe pesticides with cancer risk.

Data for the survey was collected using both online and door-to-door print surveys.