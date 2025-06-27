Governor Arlekar, Minister Prasad share stage, display respect and warmth

THRISSUR : For the first time after their tiff over the display of the “RSS version” of the Bharat Mata at a government function in Raj Bhavan, Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Agriculture Minister P Prasad shared a stage in a cordial atmosphere on Thursday.

Moreover, Arlekar was eloquent in praising the minister and the state government in promoting agriculture and contributing to India’s development goals for 2047, at the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) convocation. The governor is the chancellor and the agriculture minister pro-chancellor of the KAU. The controversial image of Bharat Mata carrying a saffron flag was not displayed at the function.

In his speech, Arlekar urged the youth to become job creators, and not job seekers. “The government cannot provide jobs for everyone at all times. It is high time young minds thought about entrepreneurship,” he said. He also urged the university to actively promote its entrepreneurship development cell and startup schemes from both the state and central governments.

Delivering the presidential address, Prasad urged the students to understand the importance of farming and farmers and work in collaboration with them. “Work alongside farmers to ensure food security for all,” he said.

KAU conferred honorary doctorates on Kadambot Siddique, professor at the University of Western Australia, and Paul Thomas, managing director and CEO of ESAF Small Finance Bank -- both alumni of the university.

A total of 1,039 students graduated during the ceremony, including 70 doctoral degrees, 222 postgraduate degrees, 565 undergraduate degrees, and 65 diploma degrees.