Kerala SC/ST panel orders case over false theft complaint against Dalit domestic worker

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state SC/ST commission has directed the police to register a case and initiate an investigation against Omana Daniel, a resident of Ambalamukku, who filed a false theft complaint against a dalit woman that resulted in her illegal detention and mental harassment by the police.

R Bindu, a domestic worker from Panayamuttam in Panavoor, was accused by Omana of stealing a gold chain from her house. The complaint was filed on April 23, although the chain was reportedly lost on April 18. However, the chain was later recovered from Omana’s own house.

According to the commission’s order, the assistant commissioner’s report clearly states that Bindu was unlawfully detained by the police for nearly 20 hours, without proper legal grounds. She was held overnight at the police station, subjected to harsh questioning, and kept in custody until noon the following day, without informing her family

The commission observed that Bindu had been subjected to severe mental agony, social humiliation and physical distress due to the false accusation and unlawful custody. It stated that she is entitled to seek legal remedy and can file a formal complaint at the Peroorkada Police Station.

Taking suo motu case of the incident, the commission has instructed the Station House Officer of the Peroorkada Police Station to register a case if Bindu files a complaint, and to ensure a fair and thorough investigation into the role of the complainant and others involved.