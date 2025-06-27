Kerala woman donates liver to save her son

KOCHI: Aswathi, a native of Anakkulam in Idukki, donated a portion of her liver to save her 9-month-old son, Edwin, who was battling biliary atresia, a rare liver condition.

The condition stemmed from a blockage in the bile ducts, diagnosed shortly after birth during routine jaundice screening. "Surgical correction was not possible, and the disease progressed into liver cirrhosis. With no other options available, a liver transplant became imperative," said Dr Biju Chandran, liver transplant specialist.