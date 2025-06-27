Kerala woman donates liver to save her son

KOCHI: Aswathi, a native of Anakkulam in Idukki, donated a portion of her liver to save her 9-month-old son, Edwin, who was battling biliary atresia, a rare liver condition.
The condition stemmed from a blockage in the bile ducts, diagnosed shortly after birth during routine jaundice screening. "Surgical correction was not possible, and the disease progressed into liver cirrhosis. With no other options available, a liver transplant became imperative," said Dr Biju Chandran, liver transplant specialist.
Edwin was previously diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage and high blood pressure. To ensure that the mother could remain close to the baby after surgery, Aswathi underwent a minimally invasive laparoscopic donor surgery, a method rarely employed in such contexts.
“This is my liver,” Aswathi said tearfully, embracing her child. The fund for the procedure was raised by Mankulam Panchayat. The hospital management also extended financial support to aid the family.