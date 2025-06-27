KFPA says will add OTT revenue to movie collection report

KOCHI: The Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) is now set to include OTT revenue in its monthly box office collection report — a notable shift in its approach to industry transparency, amid criticism by a section of members over publicly releasing theatre-collection numbers.

The association hit the breaks after publishing figures for January, February, and March this year. According to KFPA vice-president G Suresh Kumar, the delay is due to the proposal to present a more comprehensive financial picture. “Several films have been sold to OTT platforms. And many producers requested that the monthly numbers reflect both theatre and OTT revenue. Compiling the amounts takes time,” he told TNIE.

The move comes in the wake of opposition from some producers to the release of box office figures. “I don’t know who hired the people to facilitate the release of monthly reports of Malayalam films. These are confidential numbers. If a body authorised or constituted by the state is coming out with these figures, then it is understandable,” Santhosh T Kuruvilla, co-producer of films like 'Da Thadiya', 'Mayaanadhi' and 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu', posted on Facebook. He urged those involved to stop spreading false notions about the industry.

KFPA secretary B Rakesh said that the reports for April to June will be published after the association’s general body meeting and election. “Officials are working on annual reports and preparing for the election. The figures of the last three months will be released soon after,” he said.

According to the three reports released by KFPA, only three films — 'Rekhachithram' starring Asif Ali, the Prithviraj-Mohanlal film 'Empuraan', and 'Officer on Duty' featuring Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani — were commercially successful in the first quarter of 2025.

The association maintains that the aim of releasing such data is to raise awareness among producers, particularly newcomers, about financial risks in an industry grappling with mounting losses.