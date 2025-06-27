Minister Sivankutty violated protocol, Governor Arlekar tells CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hours before he set off for the Kerala University Senate Hall to attend a function, which was marred by violent protests over the display of an image of Bharat Mata carrying a saffron flag, Governor Rajendra Arlekar had expressed his concern to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the “the issue spilling into the streets.”
In a letter to the chief minister, handed over through an emissary on Wednesday afternoon, the governor said peaceful coexistence in Kerala must not be endangered by a “non-issue”. Later in the day, skirmishes broke out on the Senate House campus after SFI and KSU workers took out multiple protest against the display of Bharat Mata’s image, used at RSS functions, at the venue, and the police and Sangh parivar activists prevented them.
In his letter, the governor said General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s decision to leave a Raj Bhavan event on June 19 over the same issue was a violation of protocol and an act of disrespect towards the constitutional head of the state. Protocols are practised to maintain dignity and decorum at official functions, Arlekar said.
The governor told the CM that attempts by members of his cabinet to project Raj Bhavan, a constitutional institution, in a political light were wholly unacceptable. He said it was incorrect to claim that the concept of ‘Bharat Mata’ was developed by any political or religious organisation.
The governor said ‘Bharat Mata’ is a concept born from the spirit of freedom and the hope of millions of Indians and it existed long before the formation of many present-day organisations. The pictorial representation of Bharat Mata reflects the strength, courage, and unity of Mother India, Arlekar said.
Earlier in the day, Higher Education Minister R Bindu hit out at the governor accusing him of trying to politicise universities and attempting to get wider acceptance for the ‘RSS version’ of Bharat Mata. “The governor is carrying along with him an archaic image of the RSS version of Bharat Mata wearing a silk saree and holding a saffron flag which is not accepted in independent India. It should be seen as a ploy to get wider acceptance for the RSS’ Bharat Mata concept,” she told reporters on the sidelines of an event here on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has termed as ‘belated’ the state cabinet’s decision to notify the Raj Bhavan that Constitutional protocol forbids political and religious iconography at state functions. “It is good that the chief minister protested finally. But it is a belated response,” Satheesan told reporters here.
PROTEST AFTERMATH
Kerala University calls for probe
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala University has written to the state police chief to inquire and take action in the wake of the unruly incidents that occurred on its Senate campus on Wednesday. In the letter, KU Registrar K S Anil Kumar said he had urged the organisers to call off the event after they violated the condition that worship, speeches or seminars on religious lines are not allowed at the Senate Hall. However, the pro-right wing organisation continued with the event illegally, triggering clashes, he said. Meanwhile, pro-right wing Syndicate members alleged the event was disrupted as part of a conspiracy by the registrar and Left-backed Syndicate members.
Bharat Mata row: KC writes to Murmu
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the Bharat Mata row, Congress leader K C Venugopal wrote to President Droupadi Murmu seeking to direct the governor to act within Constitutional norms. In his letter, the AICC general secretary sought to issue a directive to Governor Rajendra Arlekar to stay away from actions that will ruin the federal structure.
Governor must uphold dignity of office: Chennithala
KOLLAM: Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday urged Rajendra Arlekar to uphold the dignity of the governor’s office. “Unnecessary controversies are being created in the name of Bharat Mata. None is opposed to faith in Bharatamba. The new tension in the state is due to the RSS flag being imposed on others in her name,” he said.