Minister Sivankutty violated protocol, Governor Arlekar tells CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hours before he set off for the Kerala University Senate Hall to attend a function, which was marred by violent protests over the display of an image of Bharat Mata carrying a saffron flag, Governor Rajendra Arlekar had expressed his concern to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the “the issue spilling into the streets.”

In a letter to the chief minister, handed over through an emissary on Wednesday afternoon, the governor said peaceful coexistence in Kerala must not be endangered by a “non-issue”. Later in the day, skirmishes broke out on the Senate House campus after SFI and KSU workers took out multiple protest against the display of Bharat Mata’s image, used at RSS functions, at the venue, and the police and Sangh parivar activists prevented them.

In his letter, the governor said General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s decision to leave a Raj Bhavan event on June 19 over the same issue was a violation of protocol and an act of disrespect towards the constitutional head of the state. Protocols are practised to maintain dignity and decorum at official functions, Arlekar said.

The governor told the CM that attempts by members of his cabinet to project Raj Bhavan, a constitutional institution, in a political light were wholly unacceptable. He said it was incorrect to claim that the concept of ‘Bharat Mata’ was developed by any political or religious organisation.

The governor said ‘Bharat Mata’ is a concept born from the spirit of freedom and the hope of millions of Indians and it existed long before the formation of many present-day organisations. The pictorial representation of Bharat Mata reflects the strength, courage, and unity of Mother India, Arlekar said.

Earlier in the day, Higher Education Minister R Bindu hit out at the governor accusing him of trying to politicise universities and attempting to get wider acceptance for the ‘RSS version’ of Bharat Mata. “The governor is carrying along with him an archaic image of the RSS version of Bharat Mata wearing a silk saree and holding a saffron flag which is not accepted in independent India. It should be seen as a ploy to get wider acceptance for the RSS’ Bharat Mata concept,” she told reporters on the sidelines of an event here on Thursday.