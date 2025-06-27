Raktharakshas reloaded

As a plane touches down and the passengers alight on the stage, we feel like we know what’s coming up. But as the scenes shift and the first lightning strikes, accompanied by the roar of a thunderstorm, it’s difficult not to tremble.

As the lights dim and large demonic hands creep onto the stage, the audience is immersed in what some might call the ‘peak’ horror experience. She’s everywhere. We feel it in the innards.

The legendary ‘Raktharakshas’, staged by Aries Kalanilayam, makes us feel everything on a cellular level, thanks to a wonderfully crafted stage and bold technical vision. Theatre transforms into an experience.

“Raktharakshas is one of the defining plays of Kalanilayam. It had made a mark on generations of theatre enthusiasts. So, as we decided to make a comeback, we could not think of a better story,” says Anandapadmanabhan, son of Kalanilayam Krishnan Nair, the founder and director of Kalanilayam.