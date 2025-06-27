Raktharakshas reloaded

As a plane touches down and the passengers alight on the stage, we feel like we know what’s coming up. But as the scenes shift and the first lightning strikes, accompanied by the roar of a thunderstorm, it’s difficult not to tremble.
As the lights dim and large demonic hands creep onto the stage, the audience is immersed in what some might call the ‘peak’ horror experience. She’s everywhere. We feel it in the innards.
The legendary ‘Raktharakshas’, staged by Aries Kalanilayam, makes us feel everything on a cellular level, thanks to a wonderfully crafted stage and bold technical vision. Theatre transforms into an experience.
“Raktharakshas is one of the defining plays of Kalanilayam. It had made a mark on generations of theatre enthusiasts. So, as we decided to make a comeback, we could not think of a better story,” says Anandapadmanabhan, son of Kalanilayam Krishnan Nair, the founder and director of Kalanilayam.
‘Raktharakshas’, written by the late dramatist Jagathy N K Achary, was first staged in 1974.
The tale follows Lakshmi, who lives deep in the forest with her father, the renowned ‘Kadan Vaidyan’.
Using wild herbs, he concocts several miracle medicines. Our heroine, however, turns into the ‘raktharakshas’ (vampire) after an experimental beauty treatment goes horribly wrong.
Five decades have passed, but the story remains fresh. And the production is top-notch. As the creative and managing director of Kalanilayam, Anandapadmanabhan is indeed on a mission to transform the commercial theatre scene one play at a time.
“It’s the amazing technical, art, and stage crew along with artists that make our play stand out,” he says. “Perhaps no one else in India has used technology in theatre quite like Kalanilayam.”
Probably. It takes just seconds for the grand props and scenes to change — from an airport to a deep forest, to a Buddha temple, and then to a grand bungalow in the city. The story shifts locations as one blinks.
“The original stage was designed by the late Tripunithura Kumaran Nair and my father, who had developed the original technology Kalanilayam was known for in its heyday,” says Anandapadmanabhan.
“Now, we have added hydraulics, new sound systems, and other technologies to make theatre an experience for the new age.”
He highlights that a Dolby 7.1 surround sound system, usually found at the cinemas, has been used for the play.
The live dialogues, music, sounds and effects — everything is simultaneously mixed together. Overall, he adds, about 120 crew members work on and off stage during a show. "That’s how the magic happens. This is why the tagline is ‘Come and experience the perfect theatre’. This is an experience."
However, he would not reveal anything more. “If we start explaining everything, the charm will diminish. That’s why we don’t let anyone take photos of the play,” he adds.
Even in its early avtar, Kalanilayam was known for path-breaking inclusion of technology. It all began in 1952 when legendary thespian Krishnan Nair founded the troupe. His vision was to create a permanent stage, which he later realised at Putharikandam Maithanam in Thiruvananthapuram.
The stage became home to months-long performances. He incorporated elaborate sets and realistic effects — such as rain, thunderstorms, oceans, and ships — into his productions.
“The idea of a ‘Raktharakshas’ wasn’t new, the experience was. And there was a twist: there are no supernatural vampires here. It’s all a side effect of a medical procedure,” smiles Anandapadmanabhan, who has directed the new version.
“Audiences loved the horror story. Just like our other popular productions like ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’ and ‘Kadamattathu Kathanar’. Malayalis wholeheartedly embraced Kalanilayam for its visionary approach in terms of production.”
It’s the same approach that guided Aries Kalanilayam as it repackaged and relaunched its classic dramas. In 2003, when Anandapadmanabhan first revived Kalanilayam after a long hiatus, he started off, again, with ‘Raktharakshas’.
“People thronged the venues then too,” he recalls. But two setbacks made him pause.
“Actor Jagathy Sreekumar, son of N K Achary, was a major force behind the revival of Kalanilayam. But, as you know, he met with a tragic accident in 2012. The next year, I had to pause following the death of my mother, Kodungaloor Ammini Amma [who was also a thespian].”
By the time Anandapadmanabhan again considered a comeback, Covid struck. However, soon under a partnership with Aries Group of Companies, the theatre group returned. That's when it changed its name to Aries Kalanilayam. Sohan Roy, founder and chairman of the business group, became a supporter and 50 per cent partner of the theatre company.
“And finally, we reintroduced ‘Raktharakshas’ last year. The same old story, with some tweaks to suit the tastes of a new generation,” he says.
Thus was born ‘Raktharakshas: Chapter 1’, which has been successfully staged in many districts and is currently playing in Tripunithura. “People are coming even from Chennai and Bengaluru to watch the play. Many share nostalgic stories,” says Anandapadmanabhan.
One woman brought her daughter to recreate her childhood experience of watching ‘Raktharakshas’ with her father. Another audience member recalled being so terrified after watching the play decades ago that he spent the night after the show at a bus stand instead of going home.
“Soon, we will travel to Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kottayam. ‘Raktharakshas’ will have her sway in every district,” Anandapadmanabhan smiles.
The only challenge, he adds, is transporting the elaborate props and stage. “It takes time to dismantle the stage and rebuild it. At least a month,” he says.
And when will Chapter II arrive? “I am writing it as we speak,” Anandapadmanabhan says. “Chapter II will have a new script. It will take at least a year for everything to come together. After that, we will start staging the iconic ‘Kadamattathu Kathanar’. Exciting years ahead.”