Three migrant workers die after building collapses in Thrissur's Kodakara

THRISSUR: In a tragic incident, three migrant workers died after the old building they were residing in collapsed amid heavy rain on June 27 in Thrissur.

The incident happened at around 6 am when the migrant labourers were getting ready for work at the construction site.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul, Rupel and Ali, from West Bengal.

A total of 17 migrant labourers were residing in the building. In the wake of heavy rain, the middle portion of the old house, with clay tiles on its roof, collapsed along with the concrete portion.

The fire force officials from Chalakudy reached the spot and rescued the rest, while three were trapped down the concrete pillars that collapsed.