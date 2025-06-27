Welfare Party slams CPM over Nilambur bypoll remarks

KOCHI: Welfare Party of India state president Razaq Paleri on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the CPM, accusing it of attempting to communalise the Nilambur bypoll verdict and warned that such tactics pose a grave threat to Kerala’s secular fabric.

Addressing a news conference here, he also clarified that the party, affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami, has not held any discussions about joining the UDF, rejecting media reports suggesting otherwise.

“We have not held any talks about joining any political alliance. Our voting decisions are guided purely by political reasoning,” said Paleri, dismissing speculation as fabricated. “Even the term ‘associate’ being used is something coined and circulated by others,” he added.

Turning his focus to the CPM, Paleri alleged that the party was branding those who voted against the Left in Nilambur as communalists and troublemakers, a move he described as a continuation of the RSS’ divisive narrative. “This is nothing but the Left echoing the Right’s fear-mongering,” he said.