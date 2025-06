KOLLAM: Kerala has recorded an over 76% jump in abortion cases over a nine-year period, given the improved access to reproductive healthcare, according to data with the Health Management Information System (HMIS) portal.

The state reported 30,037 abortions in 2023-24, compared to 17,025 in 2014-15, marking a 76.43% increase. In the latest period, 21,282 abortions were conducted in private hospitals, while government hospitals accounted for only 8,755 cases, indicating a growing reliance on private healthcare facilities.

The data includes both spontaneous and induced abortions. In 2023-24, the state reported 20,179 induced abortions and 9,858 spontaneous abortions.

In 2014-15, abortion procedures were almost evenly split between public and private hospitals, with 8,324 and 8,701 cases respectively.

However, since 2015-16, private hospitals have consistently recorded a higher share of cases. From 2015-16 to 2024-25, Kerala reported a total of 1,97,782 abortion cases, of which only 67,004 were in government hospitals. Private hospitals accounted for 1,30,778 cases during this period.

The report also noted a steady rise in induced abortions over the period under under review, reflecting better access to reproductive healthcare.

Health experts, however, express concern over the increasing dependence on private hospitals and stress the need to strengthen the public health sector.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Leema, senior gynaecologist at the Women and Children Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, said more patients now prefer private institutions due to better facilities and enhanced privacy. “Medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) is a high-risk procedure,” said Leema.

‘It is high time govt invested in better infra’

“Under the MTP (Amendment) Act, 2021, the permissible abortion limit has been extended from 20 to 24 weeks. Most women seeking abortions today are aware of their rights. They trust private hospitals for better operational care, post-procedure support, and, importantly, privacy — something often lacking in government institutions. Women today don’t want to take risks with their lives and naturally lean towards private care,” she said.

Dr Pandu R, senior gynaecologist at Kannur MCH, said it is high time the government invested in better infrastructure to regain public trust.