Amid confusion, KC(M) resolves to stand firm with Left front

Speaking to reporters earlier, Jose asserted KC(M) is extremely satisfied with the LDF. “There have been no talks (with the UDF) so far. There is no situation prevailing that necessitates a shift in our alliance. Even the UDF does not view the Nilambur results as indicative of a broader trend in the state. That is why it emphasises coalition expansion,” Jose K Mani said.

Raising various concerns such as wildlife attacks and the Munambam land dispute, a section in the KC (M) has been demanding the leadership to leave the LDF for quite a while. They argue that continuing with the Left will be a setback for the party as their core vote base - settler farmers and Christians - has increasingly turned against the LDF, owing to various issues including forest department’s failure to end wildlife attacks on forest fringes. The implications of the Nilambur bypoll result further exacerbated the situation.

“The party should interpret the Nilambur outcome as a critical indicator. Along with the consolidation of minority votes, anti-incumbency sentiments played a pivotal role in the defeat,” said a leader.