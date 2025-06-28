Eravikulam ranked India’s best national park

KOCHI: In a major recognition for Kerala’s conservation efforts, the Eravikulam National Park in Munnar has been ranked the best among all national parks in India, as per the Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) 2020–25 conducted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Eravikulam scored an impressive 92.97%, sharing the top rank with Dachigam National Park in Jammu & Kashmir. The MEE was conducted across 438 Protected Areas in the country over multiple phases by expert panels, following global criteria laid down by the IUCN and the World Commission on Protected Areas (WCPA). Evaluations were based on 32 parameters grouped under six key aspects of conservation management, a release said here.

Notably, Kerala emerged as the only state to receive a 'Very Good' rating, with a total score of 76.22%, outpacing states like Karnataka (74.24%), Punjab (71.74%), and Himachal Pradesh (71.36%), which were rated 'Good.'

Two other protected areas from Kerala’s Munnar Wildlife Division also made it to the top tier: Mathikettan Shola National Park (90.63%) and Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary (89.84%).

The 97 sq.km. Eravikulam Park, located in the high-altitude shola-grassland ecosystem of the southern Western Ghats, is home to the largest surviving population of the endangered Nilgiri Tahr, and is known for its rare kurinji flowers (Strobilanthes kunthianus), which bloom once every 12 years.

The evaluation praised the park for its eco-tourism model built on strong community participation, its clean management, and its innovative use of technology. Eravikulam also hosts India’s first Virtual Reality Nature Education Centre, allowing visitors to experience biodiversity without entering sensitive habitats. The park includes an interpretation centre, orchidarium, fernery, and segregated tourism zones to ensure minimal ecological disruption.

Highlighting the achievement, Kerala’s Forest and Wildlife Minister A K Saseendran congratulated “officers and staff across the Forest Department who worked tirelessly for this.” Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod G Krishnan noted that the recognition was especially meaningful as Eravikulam celebrates its Golden Jubilee this year.

The Western Ghats landscape—linking multiple protected areas across Kerala and Tamil Nadu—is described in the report as a critical biodiversity corridor. The Eravikulam model, it concludes, demonstrates how conservation, tourism, and local communities can coexist without compromising ecological integrity.