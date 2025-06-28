Know what awaited me had things gone wrong in Nilambur: LoP V D Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the credit for the Nilambur by-election victory continues to be a point of contention within the state Congress, a confident Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said on Friday that he was aware of the pitfalls in the event of a loss.

“The victory is good and is an achievement. However, if something had gone terribly wrong, I know what would have happened (to me) ...,” Satheesan trailed off, amid the laughter of leaders, at the three-hour Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting at Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram that had national leaders K C Venugopal and Deepa Dasmunshi too in attendance.

The Leader of Opposition was referring to his statement during the campaign that the credit for a UDF win goes to all while the responsibility in the case of a defeat will lie solely with him.

Meanwhile, the PAC meeting witnessed ripples of the ‘Captain-Major’ debate over the credit for the UDF victory in Nilambur, linked to Satheesan and former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala. Several members criticised the new trend of giving sobriquets to leaders.

T N Prathapan and Shanimol Usman came down heavily on the new culture and said describing leaders as ‘Captain’ and ‘Major’ is not good for the party in the current circumstances. “This is the time we should all be moving forward unitedly. Such description will invite the wrath of the public,” the leaders reportedly said, finding support from others. Though Satheesan has downplayed Chennithala’s statement that no one credited him for UDF victories during his time as the Leader of Opposition, the latter brought the issue up at the meeting.

Without naming anyone, Chennithala said, “During my tenure as KPCC president, I had taken all leaders together. The UDF also won all the by-elections at the time. The new leadership too must take all leaders together.”