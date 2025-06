KOZHIKODE: The education department’s decision to introduce zumba sessions in school curriculum to fight drug menace is now at the centre of controversy, with more Muslim organisations coming out opposing the move. After Wisdom Islamic Organisation, the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) has also criticised the decision, alleging that it violates moral norms.

However, opposition to the initiative — intended to promote the physical and mental well-being of students and teachers — has invited sharp criticism from various corners. Such opposition will take society backwards, social activists said.

The first objection was raised by Wisdom Islamic Organisation general secretary T K Ashraf in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Ashraf, a school teacher from Palakkad, told TNIE that neither he nor his children took part in the zumba sessions arranged at the school as part of International Day against Drug Abuse. “I send my child to a public school for quality education — not to promote a culture where boys and girls mingle, wear short clothes, and dance to music,” he said.

By Friday, more leaders echoed similar sentiments. Abdussamad Pookkottur, state secretary of Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS), the youth organisation of the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, labelled zumba harmful to moral values and urged parents to respond critically.

Another SYS leader, Nazar Faizy Koodathai, also argued that group dancing in “vulgar” attire is objectionable, especially in the case of older students.

“Zumba goes against Indian moral values. From what I understand, it involves students wearing tight clothes and dancing together. This cannot be tolerated. The government should have consulted student organisations before taking such a decision,” he told TNIE.

However, the criticism was swiftly countered by social activists and LDF leaders. Progressive Women’s Forum president V P Zuhra accused leaders of Muslim organisations of trying to steer Kerala towards Taliban-style conservatism.

“How can a teacher like Ashraf say boys and girls should not be together? Their aim is to pull the youth backwards. The youth must resist this,” Suhara said.