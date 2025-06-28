Mullaperiyar dam shutters likely to be opened today

IDUKKI: Due to heavy rainfall lashing catchment areas and the IMD issuing an orange alert in Idukki on June 28, the shutters of Mullaperiyar dam are likely to be opened if water level reaches 136ft on Saturday.

As per a release from the Idukki administration, water level in the dam as of 4pm on Friday was 135.25ft against the permissible level of 142ft. While the inflow of water was 3,800 cusecs at 4pm, Tamil Nadu was discharging 2,050 cusecs of water from the dam.

“In the backdrop of heavy rain lashing the catchment areas — Periyar and Thekkady — of the dam, and IMD issuing orange alert in Idukki on June 28, water level is likely to reach the rule curve level of 136ft in the coming days,” it said, adding that Tamil Nadu’s irrigation department officials have said if water reaches 136ft, the shutters will be opened.

Idukki Collector V Vigneswari said she has requested TN that if shutters are to be opened, it should be done during day time considering the safety of people in downstream areas. The district administration has opened 20 relief camps to evacuate 3,220 people settled in Periyar, Manjumala and other areas.