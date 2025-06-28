P V Anvar was a factor in by-election: CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state leadership has admitted that P V Anvar was a factor in the Nilambur by-election. Speaking to mediapersons after the two-day state committee meeting, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said Anvar had a bearing, which was more than what the party had calculated. He, however, dismissed reports that anti-incumbency proved decisive in Nilambur. “Though the UDF joined hands with communal forces their vote share dropped. The political base of the CPM stayed intact,” he said.

Anvar represented Nilambur as LDF MLA for nine years and benefitted from the goodwill from the government’s developmental activities, he said. “LDF’s average vote share whenever it contested under the CPM symbol has been around 40,000 in the constituency. This time, we got over 60,000 votes,” he said.

“My remarks on CPM-RSS ties during the Emergency period did not impact the LDF. Neither the party secretary, chief minister nor the party is responsible for the failure,” Govindan added.