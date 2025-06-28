Police attacked, vehicles damaged during birthday booze party in Kerala's Thrissur, six held

THRISSUR: Amidst Kerala’s intensified crackdown on drug abuse, four police personnel from Mannuthy station were injured after being attacked by a gang of youngsters during a birthday booze party in Nellankara around 3 am on Saturday.

The police had rushed to the spot following a call about a loud altercation at an alcohol-fuelled birthday party. As they attempted to take the youth into custody, they were met with violence -- attacked with glass bottles and iron rods, forcing them to flee the scene.

"There was loud noise from the people from the abandoned building here. We didn't want to intervene as it may lead to a clash," said a local resident.

According to police, the party was organised by Mohammed Althaf to celebrate his younger brother’s 18th birthday. It was Althaf’s mother who alerted the police about the party spiralling out of control. Of the 12 attendees, six were taken into custody. “Those in custody will be tested to know whether they used synthetic drugs in the party. More interrogation will be held later,” said a Mannuthy police official.

Thrissur city police commissioner R Ilango visited the spot. Two police vehicles were partially damaged during the attack.

Locals claimed that Althaf and his gang had been hosting such parties frequently. “If we raise our voice, they threaten us,” said a resident. Police have yet to release full details of those detained. A case has been registered.