Senior advocate kills son, dies by suicide later in Kerala

KOLLAM: A senior advocate, Srinivasa Pillai, 80, allegedly hacked his son to death before dying by suicide at their home in Kadappakkada on Saturday.

Vishnu S Pillai, 46, was found hacked to death in the hall, while Srinivasa Pillai was found hanging inside the bedroom. The family consisted of Srinivasa Pillai, his wife, and their son Vishnu.

Vishnu’s mother, who had been staying at her daughter’s house in Thiruvananthapuram for the past two days, returned on Saturday morning to find the house locked from the inside. Later, the Police arrived at the spot and opened the door and recovered the bodies during the subsequent search.

Police said Vishnu had been undergoing treatment for a minor mental illness. "Preliminary findings suggest the incident may have occurred due to mental pressure from the son. However, further investigation is needed to ascertain the exact cause," said a police source.