We have Ram, Sita in film titles, why is Janaki a problem, Kerala HC asks CBFC

The court asked Deputy Solicitor General of India (DSGI) O M Shalina, who appeared for the CBFC: “We have cinemas released in the name Seeta Aur Geeta. Janaki is Sita. But nothing happened. No problem, and nobody has any complaint. We have a film Ram Lakhan. Nobody has any complaints. Then, how come for Janaki there is a complaint?”

The query followed the DSGI’s submission that the board had issued a show-cause notice to the filmmakers on June 26. The DSGI submitted that the modification listed was to remove/change the name of the lead character ‘Janaki’, from the title and dialogues wherever it occurs. To this, the court asked, “Why should there be modification?”

The DSGI submitted that the board’s guidelines say visuals or words contemptuous of racial, religious or other groups are not presented in films. The narrative of the film (JSK) deals with mature content, thus the name ‘Janaki’ should not be used in this context.

The HC has directed that the show-cause notice be placed before it on June 30.