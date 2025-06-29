15 months on, missing man’s body found buried in forest near Kerala-Tamil Nadu border

KOZHIKODE: Fifteen months after a man went missing from Kozhikode, police said they have recovered his decomposed body from a forest area near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. He was reportedly murdered over a financial dispute.

The remains, suspected to be that of Hemachandran, 53, a native of Sultan Bathery in Wayanad, were found buried in Coffee Kadu, which comes under the TANTEA plantation, at Cherambadi in TN on Saturday.

Hemachandran reportedly went missing from his rented residence in Mayanad near Kozhikode Medical College on March 20, 2024. On April 1, his family filed a missing person complaint at the Kozhikode Medical College police station.

During the course of the investigation, police learned that Hemachandran, a small-time chit fund operator, had extensive financial dealings with several individuals.

Officers initially suspected that he might have gone into hiding to evade lenders to whom he owed money. A detailed probe into his financial transactions revealed several irregularities, prompting the Kozhikode city commissioner to form a special investigation team on May 24, 2024.

“During the inquiry, we discovered that Hemachandran was lured out of his house by a female acquaintance and subsequently abducted in connection with a financial dispute,” a police officer said.